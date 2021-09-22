TN govt lets co-op societies buy yarn for Pongal sarees, dhotis

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

ERODE: The State government has allowed co-operative societies to procure yarn from the open market and start production of dhotis and sarees meant for free distribution to PDS beneficiaries during Pongal. The development came after TNIE on September 19 published a report about the delay in starting the scheme.

As per an order issued by Beela Rajesh, principal secretary, Department of Handlooms and Textiles, co-operative societies can procure yarn for the next 15 days, by when the department would likely finalise the tender and procure yarn. The order would ensure powerloom workers get employed.

Societies can buy yarn for up to `10 lakh after receiving bids from at least three companies. TN Federation of Power Loom Associations coordinator Kandhavel thanked the State gover-nment.