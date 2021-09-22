Trial in Pollachi sexual assault case to begin soon

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Copies of the supplementary chargesheet were issued to the nine suspects in the Pollachi sexual assault case on Tuesday. All nine suspects — five from Salem prison and four from Gobichettipalayam sub-jail — were produced in the Mahila Court and copies of the chargesheet were issued to them. The court adjourned tje hearing to September 29. Sources said, the trial is likely to begin from the next hearing.

The CBI, which is probing the case, submitted a 1000-page supplementary chargesheet before the Mahila court last month. It includes statements of eight victims, 64 witnesses and 71 documents, including material evidence.

CBI filed the chargesheet against five suspects on May 24, 2019. While five suspects were arrested initially, the CBI arrested three others in January and one in August. On August 11, the Madras High Court directed the agency to complete investigation within six months.

On February 24, 2019, the Pollachi Town police registered a case against K Thirunavukkarasu, N Sabarirajan alias Riswanth, N Sathish and T Vasanthakumar on charges of sexually harassing a 19-year-old girl in Pollachi. Police arrested them under Sections 354 (A) and 354 (B) of the IPC, Section 66 (E) of the IT Act and Section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. The case was transferred to CB-CID, and one more suspect surrendered.