Boats and nets of Indian fishermen damaged in alleged attack by Sri Lankan navy

Published: 23rd September 2021 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Boats and fishing nets of Indian fishermen from here were damaged in alleged attack by the Sri Lankan Navy, Tamil Nadu Fisheries officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened late on Wednesday near Katchatheevu when Lankan Naval personnel, who came in about 10 patrol boats, hurled glass bottles and stones, they said.

While nobody sustained injuries, about 25 boats were damaged in the incident while the personnel damaged fishing nets in about 40 craft, officials said.

The damaged boats were towed to the shore with the help of others.

Fishermen association representatives N Devadass and P Sesuraja expressed concern over such incidents and said the fishers were apprehensive of carrying on with their vocation in the seas due to such recurring incidents.

A complaint was lodged with the local Fisheries officials over the matter.

