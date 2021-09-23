CPM wants CB-CID to probe jewellery loan scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CPM urged the State government to launch a CB-CID investigation into the alleged jewellery-loan scams. The party’s state secretary, K Balakrishnan, said reports of such scams surfaced following a letter by the cooperative registrar who audited the jewellery loans provided by cooperative banks.

He said one person obtained `1 crore through over 50 such loans. Such large sums in loan were provided to many individuals in the State in violation of the rule that jewellery loans can be given up to a maximum of Rs 20 lakh. Also, loans were provided against fake jewellery. Such activities would bankrupt cooperative societies, he added.

Meanwhile, KMDK General Secretary ER Eswaran demanded that the State government dissolve the incumbent elected administrative bodies of cooperative societies and conduct fresh elections.

Stalin wishes Vaiko on his 77th birthday

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin and other political leaders extended their wishes to MDMK general secretary Vaiko on the latter’s 77th birthday. The CM, in a Twitter post, highlighted the veteran’s oratorical skills in the parliament and his service towards protecting the Dravidian movement. Stalin also telephoned Vaiko and wished him. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, DK president K Veeramani, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also extended their birthday wishes.

PMK seeks 20% quota for Tamil medium students

Chennai: PMK urged the State government to implement 20 per cent reservation for Tamil medium students in admission to medical courses. In a press statement, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, cited the AK Rajan committee report on NEET, and expressed his concerns over the decrease in number of Tamil medium students enrolled in medical courses. The enrolment rate of Tamil medium students has slipped to 1.99 per cent in 2020-21 from 14.80 per cent in 2016-2017 he pointed out.

Hike pay of Home Guards: Annamalai

Chennai: BJP State president K Annamalai on Wednesday urged the State government to provide reasonable hike in the salaries of Home Guards and increase their number of working days in accordance with the Madras HC’s views. Annamalai, in a statement, said he had filed a PIL seeking directions to the State government on the pay hike. “Though it is a full-time job, they get paid only for 5 to 10 days every month,” he added.

EPS hints at early polls in TN in 2024

Salem: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu may face assembly elections in 2024, if the Union government decides to implement its One Nation One Election plan. Pointing out that the new Parliament building would have a seating capacity of 1,000 MPs, Palaniswami said, “There is a chance that the number of MP seats would increase. When MP seats are increased, MLA seats might also increase.”

VCK to have two separate symbols in RLB elections

Chennai: The VCK candidates for the post of union councillor and district councillor in the upcoming rural local body polls will contest in two separate symbols, said the party president Thol Thirumavalavan. Releasing the list of the party’s 28 union councillor candidates and two district councillors candidates through a press statement, Thirumalavan said the former would contest in a coconut tree symbol and the latter in a wristwatch symbol.