Must revive Sarvodaya movement: Mahatma’s granddaughter

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Commemorating the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘loincloth revolution’, his granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee attended the event at the Gandhi Memorial Museum. The 87-year-old thanked CM MK Stalin for announcing renovation works worth Rs 6 crore for the museum and also urged him to launch projects to propagate Gandhian thoughts.

“We only attained political independence in 1947, and the injustice within our country still imprisons us. So, we need to revive the Sarvodaya movement, which is aimed at the economic and social development of the people,” she told mediapersons.