No more dredging at Pallikaranai: State tells Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has informed the Madras High Court that dredging would not be carried out on Pallikaranai marshland, except for removal of encroachments in the future and agreed to release funds for eco-restoration works through the Conservation Authority for Pallikaranai Marshland.

The undertaking was given before the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu on writ petitions filed by Poovulgin Nanbargal, an NGO. The NGO stated that an amount of Rs 20.51 crore was released for eco-restoration works not through the Conservation Authority of Pallikaranai Marshland, in violation of the norms and said funds should only through the conservation authority. It also wanted stopping of dredging works in the marshland.

Government counsel C Harsha Raj, appearing for Department of Environment and Forests, Conservation Authority of Pallikaranai Marshland and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden, submitted that dredging work had to be carried out only for removal of debris and encroachments and has been completed.

He added that there shall not be any more dredging work in the future except for removal any encroachments. On fund release, the concerned government authorities informed the court that a fresh G.O. would shortly be issued confirming that all amounts for future works would be remitted into the account of the Conservation Authority of Pallikaranai Marshland, the Justice Audikesavalu, who wrote the orders, said. Since the grievances of the petitioner were satisfactorily redressed, the bench closed the petitions.