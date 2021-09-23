Rainfall, thunderstorms expected in Tamil Nadu for next few days: IMD 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Metrology Department predicts rainfall with thunderstorms in Chennai and other districts for the next few days. On Tuesday night, heavy rains lashed many parts of Chennai. Till 3:30 am on Wednesday, MRC Nagar received 82 mm of rainfall, Taramani received 75 mm, Anna Nagar West and Perungudi received 73 mm.

For the next 24 hours, the sky over Chennai is likely to be cloudy. Thunderstorm with moderate rain, and with heavy spells at times, is expected at isolated places. On Thursday, thunderstorm with heavy rain is predicted at isolated places in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai and the delta districts. According to IMD, thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places in the rest of coastal TN.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places in the interior part of the State. The Andaman Sea and the adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal is expected to have wind speed reaching 40-50Kmph. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas on Thursday.

On Friday, thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Puducherry. The rest of the State is expected to have thunderstorm with light to moderate rain. The last 10 days of September are expected to provide good showers in Chennai and its nearby districts, including Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, said the IMD officials.