Ramraj Cotton celebrates 100 years of Gandhi’s attire change

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Ramraj Cotton on Wednesday celebrated the centennial year of Mahatma Gandhi changing his attire to the dhoti, with an event titled Gandhiya Dhoti Centennial Celebration, or Dhoti 100. MD of Ramraj Cotton KR Nagarajan inaugurated the event.

Hundred weavers were honoured and 100 saplings were planted. Dancers from Kalakshetra Foundation staged a dance drama on Gandhiya Vazhiyil Ramraj. Addressing the gathering, Nagarajan said, “We have transformed the attire of the Mahatma into a symbol of national attire and Identity.

We have reinvented the dhoti to inspire Young India. Also, we are enriching the lives of 40,000 weavers by keeping the wheel of excellence continuously spinning for 40 eventful years.” Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore, Dr B K Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, who was the chief guest, released the book Mahatmaavai Kondaduvom.