STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Recover money, impose penalty from illegal miners: Madras High Court

The bench was passing further interim orders on a PIL seeking appropriate action against the illegal miners.

Published: 23rd September 2021 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: In addition to the recovery of money equivalent to the value of minerals quarried by unauthorised miners, appropriate penalties should also be levied on them, the Madras High Court held on Thursday.

"It will not do for the State to be satisfied with the illegal or impermissible mining activities being stopped. Any person who has indulged in illegal mining, where illegal mining would be when one operates without a licence or in excess of the terms granted by the licence, the person has to be made to pay," the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu said.

The State must assess the extent of illegal quarrying indulged in by a person and recover the money equivalent thereof together with the imposition of penalty.

"Unless a sense of fear is instilled in persons indulging in wanton illegal mining across the State, this malady may never be arrested," it said and requested the state government to use its machinery to come down heavily on illegal miners upon following the procedure established by law.

The bench was passing further interim orders on a PIL seeking appropriate action against the illegal miners.

The bench added it is also imperative that this matter may not be seen in isolation.

There are other petitions pending in which allegations abound of illegal mining all over the State.

"Indeed, a drive down any major highway in this State would reveal the large-scale mining operations undertaken and rocks and boulders are being broken and flattened all over the place. It is necessary that the authorities deputed with the task of conducting an inquiry pursuant to this order, keep their eyes and ears open to take appropriate steps in accordance with law to arrest illegal mining wherever or whenever it takes place anywhere in the state, immediately," the bench said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Madras HC Tamil Nadu Illegal Miners
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp