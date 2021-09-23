STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scholars want Tamil Conference back in TN

Published: 23rd September 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of World Tamil Conference, 2019 in Chicago, USA (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of the Tamil scholars who attended the first formal meeting of the International Association for Tamil Research (IATR) on Thursday were of the view that the 11th World Tamil Conference (WTC) should be held in Tamil Nadu. The State last hosted the conference 25 years ago, in 1995, when its eighth edition was held in Thanjavur.

When asked about the possibilities of conducting it in the State, sources in the State government said, “The government is yet to deliberate on this issue.” Even though former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, during his tenure in 2010, had attempted to host the WTC in Tamil Nadu, it did not materialise. IATR chairman Tan Sri Professor Dr T Marimuthu, president of the IATR from Malaysia, and other office bearers took part in the meeting virtually. 

“Today’s meeting discussed the theme for the 11th WTC as well as the subjects on which research papers can be invited from scholars. There is a huge literature now available from writings of Tamils who live across the globe, and modern writings have also been added to Tamil literature. Also, we have decided to segregate the compilation of the proceedings of the conference into 26 volumes instead of publishing it as a single volume. Besides, at least 5,000 research papers should be received on varied subjects,” a senior office-bearer of the association said.

“From now on, many meetings of the IATR chapters in Australia, Europe, Africa, the Gulf, Canada, USA, China, Singapore, Malaysia, and a few other countries will be held through virtual platforms to discuss issues relating to the 11th WTC,” the office-bearer said, and added that a meeting of senior journalists as well as representatives of political parties could also be held.

Taking part in the meeting, IATR coordinator KS Radhakrishnan said all Tamil scholars and their works should be given due respect in the conference. He said the 11th WTC should be different from the earlier conferences as it will happen in a totally changed global scenario. It has been decided to publish the research papers to be submitted at the conference immediately after it gets over.

