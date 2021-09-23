STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toddler dies after house collapses in Nellai

Published: 23rd September 2021 05:09 AM

Representational image

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A three-year-old boy died after his house collapsed, allegedly, due to an explosion at the nearby stone quarry here in Silathikulam village in Radhapuram taluk on Wednesday. 

Following protests by residents, Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector V Sivakrishamurthy issued a summons, demanding the quarry owner to appear at his office before September 30. 

The deceased has been identified as Akash, son of Murugan, a day labourer. Sources said, Valliyur Deputy Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena inspected spot and held talks with the boy’s family. 

The body was later sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for conducting postmortem examination. 
Speaking to TNIE, Samay Singh said, the child was sleeping inside the concrete house, built in 1994, when the mishap happened. “The quarry is located one kilometre away from the house,” he said.

