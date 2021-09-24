Forest officer held for ‘drunken brawl’ in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Valparai forest range officer K Jayachandran was arrested by Coimbatore district police on Thursday for allegedly engaging in a quarrel under the influence of alcohol. Forest department staff, however, alleged the officer was arrested under pressure from some quarters.

According to sources, three youth from Chennai booked a stay at a forest guest house at Sirukundra estate in Valparai a few days ago. On Tuesday night, the forest range officer, in a drunken brawl with the youth, forced them to vacate their rooms. The youth had claimed they were staying in the guest house with permission, said a police officer, on condition of anonymity.

Upon a complaint, Jayachandran was arrested on Thursday. Sources said the persons whom Jayachandran confronted belonged to close circles of those in the judiciary. When contacted, Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam remained tight-lipped on the issue. Condemning the police action, an association of forest staff staged a protest at Attakatti.