Need law and order for TN’s growth: OPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to maintain the State’s law and order to ensure its economic development.

In a press statement, Panneerselvam stated that even though factors such as human resource development, infrastructure, better education and health are contributing to the State’s economic growth, having a peaceful environment would play a crucial role towards it.

Entrepreneurs will not come forward in a State where there is no peace, he added. Citing various incidents of murder in the State in the recent past, he wanted the authorities to ensure strict legal action is taken against the accused.