STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Need law and order for TN’s growth: OPS

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to maintain the State’s law and order to ensure its economic development. 

Published: 24th September 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to maintain the State’s law and order to ensure its economic development. 

In a press statement, Panneerselvam stated that even though factors such as human resource development, infrastructure, better education and health are contributing to the State’s economic growth, having a peaceful environment would play a crucial role towards it. 

Entrepreneurs will not come forward in a State where there is no peace, he added. Citing various incidents of murder in the State in the recent past, he wanted the authorities to ensure strict legal action is taken against the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam
India Matters
Representational Image
Centre ropes in experts from IITs to develop Indian version of Wikipedia
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. (Photo | AP)
US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK
Image used for representational purpose only
Fed up with breastfeeding, Chhattisgarh woman kills 2-year-old
Image for representation
All panchayats in Bihar's Purnia district now have libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp