450 history-sheeters arrested in storming operation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State police initiated a 48-hour State-wide storming operation from Thurdsay, in which 450 history-sheeters have been arrested. Apart from that, 181 persons have been arrested for pending non-bailable warrants.

Three country bombs and 250 knives and swords have also been seized Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu ordered the storming operation after several incidents of beheading and murders, and during the operation, 870 suspects were questioned.

Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Friday said a series of steps have been taken to ensure that there is no place for rowdies. Speaking to the media, he said they launched direct action against rowdy elements (DAR) two months ago.

“On Thursday, we started the 48-hour combing operation. The city police has a list of 6,000 rowdies. Until 7 am on Friday, 717 of them were intercepted and verified. Of these, 57 history-sheeters and 13 others who were involved in other criminal cases were secured. In a few instances, we have seized weapons and will book cases. In the rest, we will initiate bind over proceedings and keep them under constant watch. This operation will continue,” concluded Jiwal.

Three nabbed for 70-year-old woman’s murder, 5 surrender

Dindigul: Three persons have been nabbed and five have surrendered so far in connection with the alleged revenge murder of a 70-year-old woman in broad daylight on Wednesday. P Nirmala Devi, who was one of the accused persons in SC outfit leader Pasupathi Pandian’s murder case, was reportedly beheaded near David Nagar in broad daylight. Her severed heard was found in front of slain leader Pandian’s house. Thadicombu police registered a case and also recovered a vehicle used by the accused.