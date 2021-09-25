STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK govt fulfilled 202 of 505 poll promises in four months: CM Stalin

The Chief Minister said he would update the status of the DMK's electoral promises once in three months.

Published: 25th September 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday informed the people of Tamil Nadu that the government has fulfilled 202 of 505 electoral promises made by the DMK in a short span of four months after assuming office. 

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said, "The Governor's address has announcements for fulfilling 51 promises while the revised budget for the current financial year has 43 announcements. Similarly, the agriculture budget has 23 announcements and Ministers have made announcements regarding 64 electoral promises. Of the 202 for which announcements have been made so far, 16 promises have been implemented and others are in stages of implementation.”

The Chief Minister further said he would update the status of the DMK's electoral promises once in three months. "I am not the one to remain complacent thinking that we will be going to the people only after five years.  Since the people and my conscience are the driving forces behind me, the DMK government will continue to function with this speed in the days to come," he added. 

The Chief Minister also pointed out that apart from fulfilling the electoral promises, the DMK government has implemented 24 more measures for the people of the state which included Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, committee to monitor the implementation of social justice, creation of an autonomous authority for ensuring the welfare of the SC/ST communities, supply of 14 grocery items to all family cardholders, etc. 

