No caste angle in Pudukkottai priest’s death: Collector

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Despite early reports of the re-autopsy performed in connection with the death of priest Karuppaiah in the district confirming the August 15 incident to be a suicide, his passing remains an unresolved case for his family and others in Theeyathur. He was found hanging at a temple in his village.

While the relatives of the SC priest alleged his death a murder by caste Hindus, the initial post-mortem classified it as suicide. Unhappy with the report, the deceased’s wife, K Villayi, sought a re-autopsy and a CB-CID probe.

As per the petition filed by the family, Karuppaiah’s body bore injury marks. The deceased’s brother, Krishnan, told TNIE that two incidents took place prior to his death, which led them to believe it to have been a murder.

“On June 16, Karuppaiah offered ‘vibhuti’ to a group of caste Hindus in their hands at the Kali temple. The group became agitated and attacked my brother. The issue was not resolved,” said Krishnan. Ten days later, the same group blocked a road that was being used by us daily, Krishnan added. Collector Kavitha Ramu, however, said that so far, the findings of both the post-mortems point to Karuppaiah’s death having been by suicide. The final report of the re-autopsy is awaited.

“So far, reports indicate that it is a suicide. As per our investigations, there is no caste issue in play. The priest was found to be depressed. We even have footage to prove that it was a suicide, not murder,” the Collector added.