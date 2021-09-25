STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Racer Narain Karthikeyan booked for land dispute with neighbour

Former F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan  was booked on Thursday in connection with a land dispute with his neighbour.

Published: 25th September 2021 05:38 AM

India's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Former F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan was booked on Thursday in connection with a land dispute with his neighbour. Thondamuthur police registered a case against Karthikeyan on charges of blocking the pathway on a land owned by another person.

Police said Karthikeyan and K Prithvirajkumar (27), a textile businessman from Coimbatore, owned plots at Keel Chithirai Chavadi and are involved in a legal tussle over the ownership. On September 18, Karthikeyan allegedly fenced the pathway on Prithvirajkumar’s land, following which the latter along with a few others removed it. On Thursday, police booked Karthikeyan under section 339 (Wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

