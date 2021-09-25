Stalin inaugurates screening centre under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the screening centre for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (healthcare service at doorstep programme) at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Friday. Those above 18 years of age would be screened for non-communicable diseases, mainly for diabetes and blood pressure, at the centre.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said nearly 10 lakh people have benefited from the scheme since its launch. He appreciated the medical team who travel to houses to provide the service. On the occasion of International Week of the Deaf, the chief minister distributed advanced hearing equipment worth `98.80 lakh to RGGGH and Krishnagiri and Tiruchy government hospitals, and distributed hearing aid devices to several children and the elderly.

The chief minister said the State, so far, has spent `3.62 crore for replacing old equipment. So far, under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), 1.35 lakh people were given hearing aid devices at a cost of `108 crore. To continue this programme, the government has allocated `10 crore this year for the procurement of the new equipment in all the government hospitals across the State. Under the CMCHIS, 4,101 children with hearing impairment underwent surgery. The government spent `327 crore for this, the chief minister said.

The chief minister also inaugurated a plaque containing historical information of the Baobab tree that was believed to have planted by the British 150 years ago at the RGGGH campus. The strange-looking tree is native to the African Continent and taxonomically known as Adansonia digitata. The leaves of the tree are rich in vitamin C. The lifespan of the tree is 500 years, a press release said. Health Minister Ma Subramanian, senior health department officials, and other officials were among those who participated in the event.