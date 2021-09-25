STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tackle northeast monsoon: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged various departments to tackle the coming northeast monsoon

Appoint special monitoring officers at flood-prone areas to ensure proper distribution of relief materials

Work together with the sole aim of mitigating peoples’ grievances

Identify shelter and relief camps to accommodate people affected due to floods and cyclones

Conduct mock drills to create awareness on escaping from flood-like situations

Keep State control rooms (1070) and district control rooms (1077) ready to public’s access

Send information about cyclones, heavy rains and wind speeds to fishermen immediately

Give priority  to physically challenged, old age people, pregnant women, and children during rescue operations

Follow Covid protocols during rescue operations

