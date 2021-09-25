Tackle northeast monsoon: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged various departments to tackle the coming northeast monsoon
Appoint special monitoring officers at flood-prone areas to ensure proper distribution of relief materials
Work together with the sole aim of mitigating peoples’ grievances
Identify shelter and relief camps to accommodate people affected due to floods and cyclones
Conduct mock drills to create awareness on escaping from flood-like situations
Keep State control rooms (1070) and district control rooms (1077) ready to public’s access
Send information about cyclones, heavy rains and wind speeds to fishermen immediately
Give priority to physically challenged, old age people, pregnant women, and children during rescue operations
Follow Covid protocols during rescue operations