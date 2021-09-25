STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tipplers’ paradise Puducherry gets its first microbrewery

The previous government changed its excise policy in 2019 and started issuing licenses to microbreweries with one boosting excise revenue.

Published: 25th September 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Promoter Rangaraju Narayanasamy (R), and his partner, Durgaprasad Radhakrishnan | Express

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Before you pack bags for your next trip Puducherry again, here's an addition the itinerary. The Catamaran Brewing Company, located on Anna Salai, is the microbrewery set up in these parts of the country.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday, the resto-bar's success will be closely monitored by the administration which hopes that microbreweries will add to the tourism potential of the Union Territory. The previous government changed its excise policy in 2019 and started issuing licenses to microbreweries with one boosting excise revenue. The applicable excise duty and additional excise duty for 50 per cent of the annual installed capacity of the microbrewery is collected in advance along with the license fee.

The government's move came after its revenue from excise duty was hit by closure and relocation of liquor shops, following a Supreme Court order.

The Catamaran Brewing Company offers six varieties of craft beer on tap, including Indian Summer, a Belgian Witbier, Pondi Pils, a lager, and Vox Populi, a dark lager. The microbrewery also offers its take on an India Pale Ale, a type of brew that originated in the 1870s to help the British survive their long journey to India. An Apple cider and Porter beer round out the offerings.

According to Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T Sudhakar, more queries for licenses have been coming in from interested parties. "We are waiting to see the response to this one, especially from tourists," he added.

Microbreweries that come up in Puducherry have also been permitted to sell products to other FL2 licensees such as bars, hotels, and restaurants, who have obtained the license for draught and craft beers. In addition, the Excise Department would also permit the licensee, if he so desires, to obtain FL2 tourism category licence to serve other varieties of IMFL, on payment of applicable fee, said an official.

