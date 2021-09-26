Tamil Nadu rural body elections: 10 days to polls, DMK rides on delivered promises

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strongly countering the principal Opposition party, AIADMK, that has been targeting the ruling DMK for failing to fulfil its electoral promises, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said nearly 40 per cent of the electoral promises (202 out of 505) made by the DMK have been fulfilled in just four months since assuming office.

Incidentally, the DMK chief rolled out this bit of information just days ahead of rural local body elections across nine districts in the State. Sources in the party say Stalin will be largely banking on this performance and highlight welfare schemes initiated so far, etc.

Reduction in petrol prices by Rs 3 is one of the key promises that has been partially fulfilled by the DMK. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan also explained in detail why the diesel price could not be reduced at this juncture, given the financial strains faced by the government.

Waiver of Rs 2,756-crore loans availed by women self help groups and Rs 6,000-crore worth gold jewel loans, and free bus rides for women in city buses were three more key promises that have been fulfilled. It is to be noted that conditions have been laid for gold jewel loan waiver to avoid fraudulent and ineligible beneficiaries.

Another important milestone for the DMK was the passing of a legislation seeking exemption from the NEET for Tamil Nadu. Governor RN Ravi is still to give his assent to the legislation. The government also passed a resolution urging the Union government to repeal its three farm legislation.

Meanwhile, among the larger promises that are yet to be met is provision of Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of families. This involves a huge expenditure of over Rs 12,000 crore per annum. The Finance Minister had clarified that only women heads from poor families will receive this honorarium.

Won’t rest on my laurels: Stalin

“The governor’s address had announcements for fulfilling 51 promises and the revised Budget for the current financial year has 43 announcements. Similarly, the agriculture Budget had 23 announcements and ministers have also made announcements regarding 64 poll promises. Of the 202, 16 have been implemented and others are in the stages of implementation,” the chief minister said, adding that he would update the status of the poll promises once every three months. “I am not the one to remain complacent thinking we will be going to the people only after five years.

The people and my conscience are my driving forces,” he reiterated. Stalin said just after assuming the office on May 7, he had signed files fulfilling five electoral promises, including Rs 4,000 assistance to 2.09 crore family cardholders. He pointed out that apart from fulfilling the promises, the government has also implemented 24 more measures, including waiver of education fee for students who have been admitted to vocational courses under the 7.5 per cent quota.

Key promises fulfilled so far

Free bus ride for women in city buses

Reduction in price of petrol by Rs 3 a litre

Waiver of Rs 2,756 crore loans availed by women self help groups

Waiver of gold jewel loans to the tune of around Rs 6,000 crore

Reduction of Aavin milk price by Rs 3 a litre

Exclusive budget for Agriculture

Reservation for women in government jobs increased from 30% to 40%

