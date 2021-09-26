STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore drunken brawl case: Valparai forest ranger granted bail

The bail petition was filed before Valparai Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday. As the hearing was adjourned, they filed an advance hearing petition.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Principal District Court granted bail to Valparai forest ranger K Jayachandran, who was arrested for allegedly engaging in a drunken brawl with the family members of a Madras High Court judge.

The bail petition was filed before Valparai Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday. As the hearing was adjourned, they filed an advance hearing petition. However, it was dismissed by the magistrate. Meanwhile, the ranger's counsel filed a petition before Coimbatore Principal District Court on Saturday.

A special hearing was taken up by Principal District Court Judge R Sakthivel. The Judge granted bail to the ranger K Jayachandran. The district rural police arrested Valparai forest range officer K Jayachandran on Thursday night for allegedly abusing three youth, including the son of a Madras High Court judge, with foul language in an inebriated condition at the forest department's rest house in Sirukundra near Valparai.

Valparai police registered a case against Jayachandran on Wednesday night under sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 (1) (j) (consumes or buys liquor or any intoxicating drug) of Tamil Nadu Prohibition (TNP) Act.

