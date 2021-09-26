STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC slams Puducherry for delaying Covid treatment refund

Puducherry received a strict warning from the Madras High Court for delaying reimbursement of Covid-19 treatment cost to private healthcare institutions.

Published: 26th September 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Puducherry received a strict warning from the Madras High Court for delaying reimbursement of Covid-19 treatment cost to private healthcare institutions. If the administration of the Union Territory does not make a substantial refund by the end of the month, officials, particularly the chief secretary and the secretary of the UT’s health department, will face serious consequences, a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said. 

The matter pertains to the private healthcare facilities in the UT that offered treated Covid patients during the peak of the pandemic, believing the administration’s promise that costs would be borne by it.  The administration, however, didn’t make good on the promise and the issue was taken to the court by A Anand, a resident of Puducherry. The reimbursement is due for those patients who had paid on their own as well. The warning on Friday came when the administration sought further time to submit a status report. 

The judges noted that sufficient time had been given to the administration to refund the amount paid by the citizens for treatment at private healthcare facilities. “Despite assurances that refunds would be made and the money due to private medical facilities would be discharged, a further request is made on behalf of the Union Territory for status report to be filed,” the Bench stated in its orders on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Covid treatment Madras High Court COVID 19
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp