Three Nagapattinam fishers suffer grievous injuries in attack on sea

Published: 26th September 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Three fishermen suffered grievous injuries after they were attacked by miscreants allegedly from Sri Lanka using machete and wooden clubs while fishing 15 nautical miles East of Vedaranyam on Friday. 

The injured were identified as Sivakumar, Siva, and Chinathambi (all residents of Arkatu Thurai fishermen colony in Vedaranyam), a Coast Guard official said. Sivakumar suffered grievous injuries owing to slashes in the head. Heavily bleeding, all the three managed to escape and return to the shore by Saturday. 

On arrival, they were rushed to Vedaranyam Government Hospital for first aid and then referred to Nagapattinam Government Hospital. Collector A Arun Thamburaj visited the fishermen at the hospital and promised to take steps to avoid similar incidents in the future.

It may be noted that in the last few weeks, several groups of fishermen, mostly from Nagapattinam district, have come under attack by miscreants from Sri Lanka. Fishermen groups have urged the Union and State governments to take precautionary measures and increase Coast Guard vigil in Indian waters. 

Fishermen in the area have also announced a strike condemning the attacks.

