All Tiruchy Corporation buildings now equipped with rainwater harvesting system

TIRUCHY: Weeks ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon, the city Corporation has completed installation of rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems in all its buildings, with its set-up in 88 other public places, mostly by the roadside, on the anvil.

"We have installed the RWH system in all Corporation buildings (numbering 377). We have also established them by the roadside in 62 places. In addition, we are planning to place the system in 88 public places," said Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman. Residents opined that the Corporation should also take efforts to ensure the installation of RWH systems in all buildings by offering subsidy.

"The Corporation had conducted a survey in 2019 to assess how many buildings have RWH system but the pandemic placed such activities on the back burner. At present, many residents may not be able to establish the RWH system in their buildings due to financial constraints from the pandemic. Therefore, if the

government offers some subsidy or tax concession to residents setting up such A system, more people would install it," said N Chandra Mohan of Srirangam. Residents also suggested that the Corporation consider organising workshops on RWH.

"Before the pandemic, the Corporation used to conduct workshops on RWH and home compost systems. But nowadays, the Corporation is not conducting such activities and it was very helpful for those planning to set them up. Therefore, the Corporation should consider conducting such workshops before the monsoon," said V Ramachandran, a senior citizen in Anna Nagar. Officials said that they will consider the suggestion.

"We used to conduct competitions and workshops to encourage residents to establish RWH and home compost systems. We avoided such events due to Covid. But we will consider the suggestion," a senior Corporation official said.