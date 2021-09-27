BJP leader alleges threat, files plaint

By Express News Service

TENKASI: BJP National Minority Wing Secretary Syed Ibrahim on Sunday filed a complaint with the Courtallam police against a person for allegedly issuing him life threats on Facebook. Ibrahim was in Tenkasi district to campaign for BJP and AIADMK candidates for the upcoming local body polls.

“A person with the Facebook account ‘Palani Baba Veriyaan’ has threatened to kill me through a video. Members of minority communities will continue to join BJP and we will not fear extremist elements,” he told media persons after filing a complaint with the Courtallam police. The case has also been filed in the Community Social Register (CSR).

The BJP leader has also, in a tweet, urged Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Tamil Nadu police chief and the National Investigation Agency to initiate action against the accused person. As about 100 people from Muslim community gathered in Vallam and raised slogans against Ibrahim, the district police has beefed up security for him. Party’s State Minority Wing Secretary Kalvari Thiyagarajan and party’s election observer Senthurpandian accompanied Ibrahim for the campaigns.