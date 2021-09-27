STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP leader alleges threat, files plaint

BJP National Minority Wing Secretary Syed Ibrahim on Sunday filed a complaint with the Courtallam police against a person for allegedly issuing him life threats on Facebook.

Published: 27th September 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Minority wing secretary filed complaint in Tenkasi on Sunday.

BJP Minority wing secretary filed complaint in Tenkasi on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  BJP National Minority Wing Secretary Syed Ibrahim on Sunday filed a complaint with the Courtallam police against a person for allegedly issuing him life threats on Facebook. Ibrahim was in Tenkasi district to campaign for BJP and AIADMK candidates for the upcoming local body polls.

“A person with the Facebook account ‘Palani Baba Veriyaan’ has threatened to kill me through a video. Members of minority communities will continue to join BJP and we will not fear extremist elements,” he told media persons after filing a complaint with the Courtallam police. The case has also been filed in the Community Social Register (CSR).

The BJP leader has also, in a tweet, urged Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Tamil Nadu police chief and the National Investigation Agency to initiate action against the accused person. As about 100 people from Muslim community gathered in Vallam and raised slogans against Ibrahim, the district police has beefed up security for him. Party’s State Minority Wing Secretary Kalvari Thiyagarajan and party’s election observer Senthurpandian accompanied Ibrahim for the campaigns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Syed Ibrahim Facebook
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp