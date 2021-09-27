BJP's Rajya Sabha nominee S Selvaganabathy becomes party's first MP from Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: S Selvaganabathy of the BJP who filed his nomination papers on Wednesday to contest the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Puducherry was elected unopposed on Monday. With this win, Selvaganabathy became the first MP from Puducherry for the saffron party.

Secretary Legislative Assembly R Mounissamy declared election of Selvaganabathy and handed over the certificate to the effect.

The opposition DMK and Congress did not field any candidate to challenge his nomination. The four nominations filed by three independents and one registered party were rejected after they failed to submit the mandatory requirement of 10 proposers each.

The BJP contested the Rajya sabha elections for the first time and emerged victorious. Though it contested the Lok Sabha polls a few times, but did not succeed in winning.

With this the BJP has gained strength with nine MLAs in the Legislative Assembly comprising of six elected and three nominated and one MP. It is now looking at strengthening itself further in Local body poll scheduled to be held on October 21, 25 and 28.

Selvaganapathy is a Higher Secondary school correspondent and has been a nominated MLA. He is from RSS background who has been closely associated with the party for a long time.