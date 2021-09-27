STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP's Rajya Sabha nominee S Selvaganabathy becomes party's first MP from Puducherry

Secretary Legislative Assembly R Mounissamy declared election of Selvaganabathy and handed over the certificate to the effect. 

Published: 27th September 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

S Selvaganabathy submitting his nomination papers in the presence of CM N Rangasamy (File Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: S Selvaganabathy of the BJP who filed his nomination papers on Wednesday to contest the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Puducherry was elected unopposed on Monday. With this win, Selvaganabathy became the first MP from Puducherry for the saffron party.

Secretary Legislative Assembly R Mounissamy declared election of Selvaganabathy and handed over the certificate to the effect. 

The opposition DMK and Congress did not field any candidate to challenge his nomination. The four nominations filed by three independents and one registered party were rejected after they failed to submit the mandatory requirement of 10 proposers each.

The BJP contested the Rajya sabha elections for the first time and emerged victorious. Though it contested the Lok Sabha polls a few times, but did not succeed in winning.

With this the BJP has gained strength with nine MLAs in the Legislative Assembly comprising of six elected and three nominated and one MP. It is now looking at strengthening itself further in Local body poll scheduled to be held on October 21, 25 and 28.

Selvaganapathy is a Higher Secondary  school correspondent and has been a nominated MLA. He is from RSS background who has been closely associated with the party for a long time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Selvaganabathy BJP Puducherry Assembly Rajya Sabha
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp