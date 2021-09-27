STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

BPL ration cards not needed for free treatment: JIPMER

The JIPMER on Saturday withdrew its decision to give free treatment only to patients with Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards.

Published: 27th September 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

A view of JIPMER

A view of JIPMER in Puducherry | representational picture

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The JIPMER on Saturday withdrew its decision to give free treatment only to patients with Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards. This comes after criticism from various parties and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). 

According to an order dated September 25 issued by JIPMER medical superintendent Dr Lalgudi Narayanan Dorairajan, free OPD treatment will continue for all patients irrespective of income. 
Patients need not submit their BPL cards. The statement said patients admitted to general wards in the hospital will not be charged for their stay and emergency treatment will also continue to be free. 

In a previous order issued by Dorairajan on September 18, patients had to bring the BPL ration card to avail free treatment. They had planned to implement this on October 1 and strictly said that no other income proof would be accepted. On Saturday, the L-G’s office said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter after learning about JIMPER’s order. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Below Poverty Line ration cards JIPMER
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp