BPL ration cards not needed for free treatment: JIPMER

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The JIPMER on Saturday withdrew its decision to give free treatment only to patients with Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards. This comes after criticism from various parties and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G).

According to an order dated September 25 issued by JIPMER medical superintendent Dr Lalgudi Narayanan Dorairajan, free OPD treatment will continue for all patients irrespective of income.

Patients need not submit their BPL cards. The statement said patients admitted to general wards in the hospital will not be charged for their stay and emergency treatment will also continue to be free.

In a previous order issued by Dorairajan on September 18, patients had to bring the BPL ration card to avail free treatment. They had planned to implement this on October 1 and strictly said that no other income proof would be accepted. On Saturday, the L-G’s office said an inquiry has been ordered into the matter after learning about JIMPER’s order.