STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cluster study shows myriad causes, says Tamil Nadu health secy

An analysis of Covid-19 clusters across the State showed that they are mainly reported after family functions, in workplaces and because of travel.

Published: 27th September 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  An analysis of Covid-19 clusters across the State showed that they are mainly reported after family functions, in workplaces and because of travel. In Chennai, clusters are being reported after functions and in workplaces. People are also careless while dining and don’t follow norms, said Health Secretary Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after inspecting Covid-19 vaccination camps in North Chennai, the health secretary said that clusters have been recently reported in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, and Salem.

Workplace clusters were reported in Dindugal, Nilgiris, Karur, Tirupathur, Trichy, and Theni districts. Clusters in Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tirunelveli were found to be of various reasons. Tourist clusters were reported in Nagapattinam, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts, said the health secretary.

He said in Chennai alone, 23,000 RT-PCR tests are being done every day and added that the State has sent samples from clusters reported in Veterinary College in Chennai and clusters among nurses in Coimbatore for genome sequencing to know the Covid variant. The secretary said the State was focusing on dengue control measures as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid clusters coronavirus Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp