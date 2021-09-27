Cluster study shows myriad causes, says Tamil Nadu health secy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An analysis of Covid-19 clusters across the State showed that they are mainly reported after family functions, in workplaces and because of travel. In Chennai, clusters are being reported after functions and in workplaces. People are also careless while dining and don’t follow norms, said Health Secretary Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after inspecting Covid-19 vaccination camps in North Chennai, the health secretary said that clusters have been recently reported in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, and Salem.

Workplace clusters were reported in Dindugal, Nilgiris, Karur, Tirupathur, Trichy, and Theni districts. Clusters in Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tirunelveli were found to be of various reasons. Tourist clusters were reported in Nagapattinam, Villupuram and Virudhunagar districts, said the health secretary.

He said in Chennai alone, 23,000 RT-PCR tests are being done every day and added that the State has sent samples from clusters reported in Veterinary College in Chennai and clusters among nurses in Coimbatore for genome sequencing to know the Covid variant. The secretary said the State was focusing on dengue control measures as well.