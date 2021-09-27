Edappadi Palaniswami fears party defeat, says Minister Thennarasu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu slammed former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s remarks over the DMK’s poll promises, saying the latter was raising allegations against the party to gain political mileage despite Chief Minister MK Stalin disclosing the details of fulfilled poll promises.

The minister added that Palaniswami was blabbering on and on as he fears his party’s defeat in the upcoming rural local body elections in nine districts in the State. Replying to Palaniswami’s charges that the DMK government was only implementing the AIADMK government’s schemes and projects, the minister enquired the status of 110 announcements made during the AIADMK government. He alleged that the AIADMK had allocated only a partial amount for 348 out of its 537 announcements, and no funds for 143 of them.

The minister warned that a fitting lesson would be taught to the AIADMK joint coordinator if he does not stop spreading false propaganda against the DMK government. Speaking about the co-operative bank jewellery-loan scam, Thennarasu said the minister for cooperation had already elaborated on the details of how the jewel loan was misused by the AIADMK functionaries, who are holding posts in co-operative banks. He added that appropriate action would be taken against the culprits.

Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Sunday questioned the State government’s claim that they have fulfilled 202 out of their 505 poll promises. In his press statement, Panneerselvam said the government has not fulfilled the poll promises people expected the most, such as the Rs 100 subsidy for LPG cylinders, Rs 1000 monthly assistance for women homemakers, change in the electricity bill cycle to make its as a monthly bill, increase in old age pension to Rs 1,500, increase in the income ceiling of OBC candidates to Rs 25 lakhs, waive off of education loans.

CM wishes Manmohan

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wished former prime minister Manmohan Singh on the latter’s 89th birthday. He said the crucial role played by the former PM during the recession can’t be forgotten

Poster against ex-min

Coimbatore: Wall posters calling former minister SP Velumani as an extremist created a flutter in the city. AIADMK cadre have lodged a complaint with city police seeking action against the perpetrators.

‘Hold caste census’

Chennai: PMK founder Dr Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Union government to conduct the caste-wise census in the country at the earliest, saying it was important towards ensuring OBC reservation