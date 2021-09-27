Megamalai reserve receives Rs 4.25 crore under Project Tiger scheme

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has granted an approval of Rs 4.25 crore for the newly formed Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) under the Project Tiger scheme.

Of the total, Rs 1.38 crore will be equally shared by the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government. The rest of the amount will be given as 60 per cent assistance from the Union government and 40 per cent from the State government.

“An amount of Rs 1.17 crore will be released as the first installment of Central share to the TN government during the current financial year. The balance amount of the Central assistance will be released after a review of the progress of work undertaken,” said Rajendra G Garawad, Deputy IG of Forest (Project Tiger). Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj said the initial funds would be utilised to demarcate the forest boundaries, which have not been laid down properly, making the reserve highly prone to encroachment. “Survey and demarcation is essential for maintaining the integrity of the reserve. Besides, establishment of anti-poaching camps is essential for patrolling and vigilance to prevent any illegalities.”

The official said the NTCA’s swift granting of funds within months of the TN government notifying the reserve shows how crucial SMTR is for the conservation of flagship species. He added that the forested habitats of Srivilliputhur, which are largely uninhabited, could provide excellent buffering grounds for the tigers of Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) and genetic exchange grounds for the ones of Anamalai.

Currently, the newly formed reserve is home to an estimated 18-20 tigers, and the number is likely to rise with spillover population from the PTR in Kerala heading here. SMTR is the fifth largest tiger reserve in Tamil Nadu with an area of over 1 lakh hectares.

Meanwhile, an inter-agency group comprising Global Tiger Forum, Wildlife Trust of India and TN forest department are working on a model Tiger Conservation Plan for SMTR. Mohnish Kapoor, Head of Global Tiger Forum, told TNIE that SMTR is an important landscape because of its connectivity with PTR.