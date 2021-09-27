STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More than 500 villages in Tamil Nadu 100 per cent vaccinated, says Health Minister Ma Subramanian

More than 500 villages in the State have achieved 100 per cent vaccination against Covid-19 in its eligible population, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian here on Sunday. 

Published: 27th September 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

Inspecting a vaccination camp at Munnayampatti, the minister said by the end of September, the number of vaccine doses administered in the State would touch the five-crore mark, with 60 per cent of the State's population vaccinated. 

Inspecting a vaccination camp at Munnayampatti, the minister said by the end of September, the number of vaccine doses administered in the State would touch the five-crore mark, with 60 per cent of the State’s population vaccinated.

He added the State government has already impressed upon the Union government not to export Covid-19  vaccines till the domestic requirement of 110 crore doses is met. Talking about the counselling programme for NEET students, he said as many as 333 counsellors were engaging with  the candidates who have appeared for the exam, and around 80 per cent of them have been contacted so far.

Around 200 of them, who were found to have been disturbed after writing the exam, would be counselled regularly, he added.  When asked about the revival of the Amma Mini-Clinic scheme, the minister replied that it has become redundant following the implementation of the doorstep healthcare schme – Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam.

Counselling on
As many as 333 counsellors were engaging with the candidates who appeared for NEET; around 80 per cent of them have been contacted. Around 200 of them would be counselled regularly, the minister said.

