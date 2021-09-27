Puducherry sees steep fall in new coronavirus cases, 124 remain hospitalised

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The Union Territory of Puducherry witnessed a steep fall in the number of new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,26,127, according to the Department of Health.

Director of the department G.Sriramulu said the number of new cases reported on Sunday was 78 and it fell to 37 today.

The cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,619 samples and were spread over Puducherry (28), Karaikal (7), and Mahe (2). Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any new case today .

The Director said the active cases were 866 of which 124 were in hospitals and 742 in home isolation.

He said 72 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,23,423, No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, and fatalities remained at 1,838, He said 17.77 lakh samples have been examined so far and 15.08 lakh samples turned out to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.02 per cent today while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.86 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said 9,76,401 doses were administered so far in the Union Territory and they included 6,82,847 first dose and 2,93,554 second dose.