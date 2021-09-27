STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: 24.85 lakh vaccinated during mega vaccination drive 

The State vaccinated 24.85 lakh people against Covid-19 till 8.30 pm on Sunday, in its third mega vaccination drive. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State vaccinated 24.85 lakh people against Covid-19 till 8.30 pm on Sunday, in its third mega vaccination drive. There will be no Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday. Tamil Nadu conducted 23,436 camps in all the districts with a target to vaccinate 15 lakh people.

At 8.30pm, it vaccinated 24,85,814 people. Among them, 14,90,814 received the first dose and 9,95,000 received the second. In Chennai Corporation limits alone, 1,600 camps were organised, wherein 2.13 lakh were inoculated against the disease.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said total 4.43 crore people were vaccinated till Saturday, among them 56 percent received the first dose and 17 percent the second dose. The Health Department identified 22 lakh people who didn’t take their second dose even after the due date, so the officials are sending SMS to them requesting to take it, he said.

He said the target population is 86 lakh in the above-60 age group. Among them, however, only 41.78 lakh took the first dose and 16.79 lakh people took the second dose. He said the State intends to vaccinate its eligible populations with at least one dose by October end. There are 5.48 lakh Covaxin doses in stock, so there is no shortage, he added. 

