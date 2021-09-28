STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid opposition, court extends custody of IAF officer held on rape charges

Counsel for accused opposed the arrest made by city police, and made a submission before the court. 

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: District Additional Mahila Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of the Indian Air Force flight lieutenant cadre officer, who was arrested on charges of raping a colleague, till September 30. Counsel for accused opposed the arrest made by city police, and made a submission before the court. 

Sources said IAF officers who earlier said they would co-operate with the police investigation, changed their stand and sought to court martial the accused, citing provisions of the Air Force Act. According to sources, Coimbatore city police submitted that the victim approached them directly and so they would continue with the probe. IAF officers, however, argued that the incident happened on the premises of Air Force Administrative College at Red Fields. Also, both the victim and the accused were in service of IAF and hence, the investigation could not be conducted by police, sources said.

The victim, who appeared in court with her parents, remained firm that police must probe into the case. Additional Mahila Court judge (in-charge) N Thilageswari adjourned hearing to September 30 when the decision on who should probe the case will be taken. “Despite objections raised by counsel, the officer was sent to custody and it is against law and improper,” said N Sundaravadivelu, defence lawyer.

S Amitesh Harmukh (29), officer in the cadre of flight lieutenant, was arrested by Coimbatore city police on Saturday night on charges of raping his colleague in the Air Force Administrative College. Based on the victim’s complaint, All Women Police arrested Amitesh. While defence counsel opposed the arrest, police sought time to reply on it. The accused was remanded to the sub-jail in Udumalpet for a day and produced in court on Monday. The court proceedings was held in-camera.

