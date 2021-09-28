STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP consoles cop as audio clip on his distress goes viral

Sub inspector Arunachalam claimed that he was unable to even take out 10 minutes of his time for his children. 

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: After an audio clip of Palayamkottai police sub inspector talking about the toll his workplace takes on his mental health went viral, Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu consoled the sub inspector. Sub inspector Arunachalam claimed that he was unable to even take out 10 minutes of his time for his children. 

“I started this job thinking I would achieve many things in the police department. I became a constable in 2002 and direct sub-inspector in 2011. When I was in Kanniyakumari district, I was enthusiastically doing my job despite having limited time for rest. Many people appreciated my dedication to the job,” he said in the audio clip he recorded. 

“However, I am depressed working for the city police for the past three months. I did not even get sleep of five uninterrupted hours in the past ten months,” he continued as heard in the clip.

Sources said DGP Sylendran Babu, who visited this district to review the police action against the criminal elements, met with Arunachalam and consoled him. Babu reportedly asked the sub-inspector to get a transfer if he wants. Arunachalam’s audio went viral on social media.

