Fees not paid, eight Coimbatore students barred from online classes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A matriculation higher secondary school on Avinashi Road barred eight students, all from different classes, from online classes since they allegedly failed to pay the fees. The parents have taken the issue to the chief education officer’s attention.

R Saravanan (name changed), a parent, said, “I should have paid fees of Rs 10,000 for the first term. Due to the pandemic situation, I could not pay it. The school management disconnected the link and password for my son’s online class on Friday.”

He added that the school authorities said the students would be allowed into online classes after the fees is remitted. “The students could not attend an online test on Monday,” he worried.

Another parent said the school violated the norms issued by the school education department since it was made clear that students cannot be removed from classes citing fees issues.

Principal denies allegations

The school principal denied the allegation of the parents and claimed that students got disconnected from online classes due to technical issues. The principal added that they have not forced parents to pay the fees immediately since they understand their situation. Chief Educational Officer N Geetha assured to look into the issue