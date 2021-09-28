STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fees not paid, eight Coimbatore students barred from online classes

A matriculation higher secondary school on Avinashi Road barred eight students, all from different classes, from online classes since they allegedly failed to pay the fees.

Published: 28th September 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Online class

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A matriculation higher secondary school on Avinashi Road barred eight students, all from different classes, from online classes since they allegedly failed to pay the fees. The parents have taken the issue to the chief education officer’s attention.

R Saravanan (name changed), a parent, said, “I should have paid fees of Rs 10,000 for the first term. Due to the pandemic situation, I could not pay it. The school management disconnected the link and password for my son’s online class on Friday.” 

He added that the school authorities said the students would be allowed into online classes after the fees is remitted. “The students could not attend an online test on Monday,” he worried.

Another parent said the school violated the norms issued by the school education department since it was made clear that students cannot be removed from classes citing fees issues.

Principal denies allegations 
The school principal denied the allegation of the parents and claimed that students got disconnected from online classes due to technical issues. The principal added that they have not forced parents to pay the fees immediately since they understand their situation. Chief Educational Officer N Geetha assured to look into the issue 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online classes Coimbatore
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp