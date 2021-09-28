STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Set up wing to monitor overstaying foreigners: Madras HC

Taking a serious note on overstaying foreign nationals and illegal immigrants, the Madras High Court directed the police to set up a separate wing in each district to monitor their movements.

Published: 28th September 2021

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a serious note on overstaying foreign nationals and illegal immigrants, the Madras High Court directed the police to set up a separate wing in each district to monitor their movements. The court also asked Ministry of Home Affairs to frame new laws to help detain illegal immigrants at detention camps.

Rejecting a batch of petitions filed by nationals from Sri Lanka, Nigeria, China, Iran and Bangladesh seeking bail or relaxing bail conditions, Justice M Dhandapani on Monday ordered setting up of separate wing.

“The fifth respondent (TN police) shall create a separate wing in each district to monitor the movement of the foreign nationals within the said district in relation to the report submitted by concerned jurisdictional police authorities,” he said.

Observing that lacunae on part of government machinery, leading to overstay of foreign nationals and illegal immigrants, the judge said allowing such lacunae to continue would be nothing but aiding the commission of a crime, which is impermissible.

