Waves of protests hit TN roads on Barath Bandh

Major arterial roads across Tamil Nadu were flooded with protesters who hit the streets on Monday to participate in the nation-wide Barath Bandh. 

Published: 28th September 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Party cadres staging a protest at Anna Salai as part of the Barath Bandh, called to mark the 1st anniversary of the passage of the farm laws. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Major arterial roads across Tamil Nadu were flooded with protesters who hit the streets on Monday to participate in the nation-wide Barath Bandh. Predominantly affiliated to farmer organisations, left parties, and its affiliated trade and labour unions, the protesters picketed, carried out processions, blocked roads, and made attempts to stop trains. 

Police personnel, however, swung into action and detained hundreds of slogan-shouting protesters in many districts, including Coimbatore, Madurai, and Kanyakumari, resulting in rough-ups between the two parties. In select places, elected representatives, members of the DMK and its other allies also spearheaded the demonstrations. 

No violent incidents, however, were reported and normal life mostly remained undisturbed, except that many shops in towns and villages across delta districts remained closed between 6 am and 4 pm. 
In Puducherry, however, normal life was hit, with businesses opting to remain closed, private schools declaring holidays, and private transport staying off the roads. 

 The nation-wide protest was called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three contentious farm legislations. 

In Chennai, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan, CPI(M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan picketed on Anna Salai along with their party cadres. However, police detained and shifted them to a different location as the protest affected the free movement of traffic. 

In Tiruvarur, Nagapattninam Lok Sabha member M Selvarasu and other protesters blocked Ernakulam-Karaikkal Express near Singalancheri railway gate. Similar attempts were made near Thanjavur railway junction and Budalur in Thanjavur district. All of them were quickly removed by the police. 

P R Pandian, leader of the Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam (TNCVS), who led a protest and attempted to block trains at Thanjavur, said the Centre continued to refuse to withdraw the three ‘anti-farmer’ farm legislations. 

In Tiruchy district alone, at least 1,500 were detained for organising various forms of protests in the city and rural areas. In Karur, Perambalur, Krishnagiri, Erode and Tirupur districts, more than 1,200  protesters were detained from various locations, according to local police sources.

Tamil Nadu Barath Bandh Farm Laws
