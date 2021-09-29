STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Act upon illegal activities in registered societies: Madras HC

Justice SM Subramaniam, while disposing of a writ petition by secretary of Pandian Recreation Club, said exercise of conducting inspections must be completed in three months.

Published: 29th September 2021 05:41 AM

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Registration Department to hold inspections in recreation clubs and other registered societies and initiate necessary action to cancel the license of those societies found to be committing illegalities or irregularities. Justice SM Subramaniam, while disposing of a writ petition by secretary of Pandian Recreation Club, said exercise of conducting inspections must be completed in three months.

“The Inspector General of Registration, is directed to instruct the respective jurisdictional authorities to conduct inspections under the provisions of the TN Societies Registration Act and verify the genuinity of the registration and the activities carried on in such clubs, society etc, initiate appropriate action by following procedures as contemplated under the Act,” the judge said. 

Madras High Court
