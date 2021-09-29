Ambasamudram artisans shape wooden toys with chisel of despair

Sreemathi M By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: For generations, they helped spread smile on many a faces but now they are a worried lot.

Meet the wooden toy makers of Ambasamudram, who lost the major portion of their income to modern toys. Ask them, they would say, the number of families involved in the business has gone down from 600 in the 1970s to a mere 100 now. "As there are no takers for the wooden toys including tops, push-walkers, kitchen utensils and other products, many toy makers have given up their traditional business," they said.

S Saravanan (60), a native of Ambasamudram and one among the last batch of people who received training on toy-making conducted by Poompuhar Handicrafts in the '80s said, some of those who were into the business for generations have now been reduced to labourers. "A few such people are working in my factory. Fifteen years ago, my factory had 50 employees and now I have just 10," he said.

Adding to this, Albert (53), who learned the art independently, said he had to close down his company after running it for 25 years due to the dwindling revenue and lack of skilled workers. "The children, now, are after modern toys that are more colourful and cheaper. The toys we make are environment friendly. And, unlike manufacturers of modern toys, we use natural colours," he said, adding many are not aware of this.

Requesting anonymity, a man, who gave up his wooden toy-making business, said he is against letting the next generation learn the art as there is little to no income.

When contacted, the officials said the wooden toys are now being displayed at Nellai Crafts, a shop run by artisans in the district. However, the toy makers are requesting the government to rope in more people for the skill-development programme rather than giving training to the existing makers on new designs.