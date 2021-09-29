Congress hits TN’s streets to up its game

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the Dravidian political landscape, several parties are struggling to gain a foothold. The Congress, on the other hand, once a dominant force in the State currently battles a perception problem. Regardless of the number of its MPs and MLAs, regardless of its cadre base and goodwill it has earned, the State unit of the Congress has found it has failed to properly convey its strengths to the members of the public.

To redress this by creating visibility for the party and strengthening its cadre base, the Congress party has embarked on new a membership drive dubbed ‘Veeduthorum Congress’ and a publicity drive ‘Veethithorum Congress Kodi’ (Congress in every house, Congress flag in every street).

In the spirit of the initiative, on Sunday, hundreds of Congress workers, with State president KS Alagiri and other functionaries, visited the Saidapet area, engaged with residents and urged them to join the party. Leading from the front, Alagiri managed to convince 75 people to join the party in the space of an hour.

The reasoning for the street-level drive, according to State general secretary GK Muralidharan, is that the party’s leadership wanted functionaries to directly meet members of the general public and encourage them to join the party. “Earlier, our party only enrolled the members who reached out to us asking to join. To my knowledge, we never asked anyone to enrol in the party.” As a role model, Alagiri started the drive in person. Party workers are expected to knock on “every door in the State” and enrol 20,000 new members in the party within three months.

Another general secretary of the party, Ela Baskaran, said this was also an effort to counter the impression among the public and other political parties that the Congress does not have enough members. “To address this, we have also distributed name boards to our functionaries to place before their homes and enhance the visibility of the party.” He said the party has decided to hoist its flag at every street to increase its visibility.

It remains to be seen if these efforts will bear fruit, coming as they do ahead of the rural local body elections and polls to urban local bodies in the State.

AIADMK writes to SEC on booth slips

Chennai: The AIADMK submitted a representation to the State Election Commission stating the booth slips should be distributed only through booth-level officers. In the representation, the party’s advocate wing joint secretary, RM Babu Murugavel, stated booth slips were being carried through panchayat secretaries, which would cause great prejudice among voters. He added most secretaries were appointed by the DMK and there is a pecuniary bias towards circulating the slips. ENS