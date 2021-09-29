STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Holiday on October 6, 9 in nine rural body poll-bound TN districts

The public holidays will be applicable to the areas only where the elections are held.

Published: 29th September 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 05:46 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday announced public holidays on October 6 and 9 in nine districts – Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi – where elections to rural bodies are scheduled to take place in two phases.

The public holidays will be applicable to the areas only where the elections are held. Similarly, October 9 will be a public holiday wherever casual elections are scheduled to take place in the rest of the 28 districts. 

Comments

