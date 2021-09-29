STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant workers return to Coimbatore as Covid cases fall

Amid a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported, industrial units in Coimbatore are witnessing a surge in migrant workers returning from their hometowns. 

Published: 29th September 2021 05:28 AM

File photo of migrants at the Coimbatore Railway station | U Rakesh Kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amid a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported, industrial units in Coimbatore are witnessing a surge in migrant workers returning from their hometowns. R Nagarajan, who runs a unit in SIDCO estate, said, “We brought some migrant workers back on a flight in May. As the Covid-19 situation is easing now, the workers are coming in trains.”

When contacted, former CODISSIA president R Ramamurthy said, “The migrant workers are preferring only reserved coaches as they are aware of the fact that travelling in a crowded coach could increase the chance of contracting and spreading Covid-19.”

He said most of the migrant workers who travelled to their hometowns at the beginning of the second wave have returned to Coimbatore. Ramamurthy added that the local manpower must be utilised in place of migrant workers by enhancing their skills; otherwise, the units might face trouble after a few years if it is entirely dependent on the workforce from other States.  

On the flip side, the units have also spent a huge sum on air travel expenses to bring the migrant workers to Coimbatore. Speaking to TNIE, vice president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Coimbatore (ICCI-C) V Sundaram said, “Many units are also bringing back migrant workers from the north and northeast States in flights. Though there is a loss in production cost, the companies go ahead and book flight tickets for their workers.”

He further said the migrant workers prefer to travel in flights mainly because it involves less risk of contracting Covid-19 and the travel time is less.  The cost of a flight ticket from Kolkata or New Delhi to Coimbatore would is approximately Rs 15,000, Sundaram pointed out.

