VIT holds 36th annual convocation virtually

VELLORE: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) conducted its 36th annual convocation virtually on Tuesday. A total of 7,569 undergraduate, postgraduate students, and research scholars graduated this year.

Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi took part in the convocation as chief guest and delivered the convocation address virtually.

In his speech, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi said, “To use a familiar Indian description, one should aim for vidwath in at least a few subjects. But how do we know which ones to do this in, which subjects are likely to be useful in one’s career? Well, one cannot know this, and the curious thing is, it does not matter. What the effort itself does, irrespective of the subject, is teach one how to delve deep, how to know when one has understood the core underlying concepts well, and how to recognise when one is slowly but surely becoming a vidwan,” he said.

Founder and Chancellor of VIT Dr G Viswanathan said last year 844 national and international companies took part in VIT’s campus placement. He urged students to become employers rather than employees. “We have ample opportunity to manufacture and export to other countries. Our Prime Minister’s slogan Make in India can be fulfilled if there is cooperation between the Centre, State, private sectors, and capable individuals,” he said.