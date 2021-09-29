Wife of murdered panchayat president elected unopposed in TN village

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: With a few days left for the first death anniversary of her husband, K Chitra (50) of Kunnathur village has got something to commemorate the occasion. She will be elected unopposed to the post of panchayat president in the by-election for the rural local body.

The post has been lying vacant since the death of the woman’s husband Krishnarajan in October 2020.

Sources said former Kunnathur panchayat president, R Krishnarajank, along with overhead tank operator, A Muniyasamy, were hacked to death due to election-related issues.

Speaking to TNIE, Chitra said Krishnarajan was elected panchayat president unopposed in his maiden attempt in the rural local body elections held in the year 2019. After the State Election Commission announced the date for the by-election, Chitra and her brother-in-law Baskaran entered the fray. Later, after Chitra’s nomination papers were accepted, Baskaran withdrew his bid, eventually ensuring Chitra’s win. “I will assume office in October,” she said.

Sources from the police department said the duo – Krishnarajan and Muniyasamy – were hacked to death by K Senthil, the brother of notorious rowdy Varichiyur Selvam, and Balaguru. “Malarvizhi, wife of Senthil, had contested to the post of panchayat union chairperson, but lost the polls as she did not get the support of Krishnarajan. On the other hand, Balaguru nursed a grudge against Krishnarajan as he had failed to get him a contract from the factories in the locality,” they said.

Chitra said Krishnarajan had dreams of developing the village. “After the by-election was declared, I resigned from the post of mid-day meal worker at a government school in Madurai and filed the nomination papers,” she said.

“The entire village is in our support. No one had contested against Krishnarajan. They are extending the same support to me as well,” she said, adding that her husband had big dreams of developing the panchayat by bringing in various welfare schemes.

