STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore: Life-term until death for two convicted of raping minor

According to sources, G Thilagar (34) and K Jaishankar (49), both from a village near Sethiyathopu in the district, allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl on February 12, 2019.

Published: 30th September 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Cuddalore district special court for cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced two persons to life-term till death for sexually assaulting a minor girl in a two-year-old case.

According to sources, G Thilagar (34) and K Jaishankar (49), both from a village near Sethiyathopu in the district, allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl on February 12, 2019. The duo also threatened her not to inform anyone about the same. Later, the girl had tried to kill herself, but recovered post treatment.

Based on a complaint filed at the Sethiyathopu police station, the duo was booked under Sections 5 (aggravated penetrative assault), 5(g) (whoever commits gang penetrative sexual assault on a child), and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act, and Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 366 (A) (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC.

Pronouncing the judgment on Wednesday afternoon, judge M Ezhilarasi said life imprisonment for both the convicted will be till their death by nature. The judge also ordered the Cuddalore District Collector to give the girl a compensation of `10 lakh within 30 days, considering her future.

Generally, after 14 years, life-term prisoners are eligible for a remission from the State government. However, in a rare order, this trial court has said no remission at all until their deaths. The full copy of the order was not available at the time of the edition to know the court’s reasoning for such a rare sentence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO rape minor girl Cuddalore
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp