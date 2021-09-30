Five-month-old girl abducted in Pollachi district

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A five-month-old girl child was abducted at Anamalai in Pollachi on Tuesday night when the child’s mother was allegedly in an inebriated state. According to police, Manikandan (39) and Sangeetha (27) natives of Mysuru, make a living by collecting unused silk sarees from people and selling them. The couple has three children aged between 3 and 8. Five months ago, she gave birth to a girl child. They arrived in Anamalai on Monday and stayed in a bus shelter.

Around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, two persons, believed to be in their middle ages, approached Sangeetha, who was alone and inebriated, asking her if she would sell them the baby. Since she refused, they gave her `50 to buy food from an eatery nearby. As Sangeetha started walking towards the eatery with her children, the duo snatched the baby from her elder child and sped away on a two-wheeler towards the Pollachi road.

Police added that it was difficult to trace the vehicle as the locality was not under complete CCTV camera surveillance. After receiving a complaint from the parents on Wednesday morning, Anamalai police formed six special teams who are working to trace the child. Sources said visuals of the duo fleeing were recorded in one CCTV camera following the case was altered to abduction.