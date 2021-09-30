STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nomination process from Oct 4 for Puducherry municipality elections: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, postponed the date for commencement of filing of nomination papers for the municipality elections in Puducherry, from September 30 to October 4.

Published: 30th September 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday, postponed the date for commencement of filing of nomination papers for the municipality elections in Puducherry, from September 30 to October 4. The court was hearing a petition seeking to quash the poll notification due to flaws in reservation of seats to Scheduled Castes (SC) and women.

The filing of nominations was scheduled to commence on Thursday with a formal notification of the poll schedule. However, the court ordered the commencement of nominations tentatively from October 4. The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu issued the interim orders. 

