Prof suspended over sexual harassment charge in Coimbatore

According to sources, the alumnus accused an associate professor in Tamil department of sending lewd messages to a girl student at night and sharing his photographs.

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Thavathiru Santhalinga Adigalar Arts, Science and Tamil College in Perur, has constituted a committee as per Vishaka guidelines to probe into the complaint of sexual harassment levelled by an alumnus against an associate professor. The professor has been placed under suspension pending inquiry.

According to sources, the alumnus accused an associate professor in Tamil department of sending lewd messages to a girl student at night and sharing his photographs. Also, screen shots of the alleged chats were leaked in social media.

“Based on the evidence produced by the complainant, there was prima facie that the professor had indulged in the alleged offence. He was asked to give an explanation on Saturday. As it was not satisfactory, the issue was referred to the college management to set up an internal inquiry committee,” said an order issued by the college secretary.

74-year old arrested
A 74 year old man was arrested by Dharmapuri All Women Police on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. Two minor boys were also booked for a role in the crime and would be produced before Juvenile Justice board. The incident came to light when a seven-year-old was brought to the Dharmapuri Medical College after she complained of stomach pain. It was found the girl had been subjected to sexual assault.

Comments

